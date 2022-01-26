Zacks: Brokerages Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to announce $146.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.93 million and the lowest is $141.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $143.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $567.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $562.20 million to $569.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $710.23 million, with estimates ranging from $677.81 million to $741.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

