Zacks: Brokerages Expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $414.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce $414.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $422.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $405.30 million. Synaptics posted sales of $357.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYNA. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $188.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $299.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 440.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.