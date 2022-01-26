Zacks: Brokerages Expect Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Brokerages predict that Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.03. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Traeger will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.89 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COOK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE COOK traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.00. 1,364,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,117. Traeger has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27.

In related news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $50,076.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth about $108,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

