Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Trading Down 5.2%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF)’s share price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $75.00 and last traded at $75.00. Approximately 2,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.14.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.45.

Zalando Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

