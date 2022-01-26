Zeepin Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $393,573.78 and $50,596.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00048730 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.92 or 0.06637582 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,847.22 or 0.99726190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00051924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00050904 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.