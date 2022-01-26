Zel (ZEL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00243941 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00078254 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00099343 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001326 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000618 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

