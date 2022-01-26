ZelaaPayAE Reaches Market Cap of $151,125.07 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $151,125.07 and approximately $181,386.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006831 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014967 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000717 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 135.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZPAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

