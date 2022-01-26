ZENZO Trading Down 37.1% This Week (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded down 37.1% against the dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $297,513.14 and approximately $672.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00182472 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00031133 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00029229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00078046 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.91 or 0.00387453 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

