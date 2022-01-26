Zero (ZER) Hits Market Cap of $846,878.83

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Zero has a market cap of $846,878.83 and approximately $16,968.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0770 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zero has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.05 or 0.00235886 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00077905 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00096220 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001958 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002399 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,995,062 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

