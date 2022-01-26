ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $171,117.96 and approximately $38.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004270 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

