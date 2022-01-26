Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) shares fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $77.69 and last traded at $77.69. 1,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.32.

About Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY)

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

