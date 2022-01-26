Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZD shares. Wedbush began coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.86. Ziff Davis has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $147.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $444.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris acquired 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 89.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,974,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,533,000 after buying an additional 1,872,095 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 5,767.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after buying an additional 133,333 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 46.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,434,000 after buying an additional 106,743 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,381,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 163.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 59,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 37,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

