Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.00.

ZD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ZD opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.86. Ziff Davis has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $147.35.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $444.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.32 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 11.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris acquired 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZD. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 28.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 89.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,974,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,095 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 34.2% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 4.2% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the third quarter worth $6,381,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

