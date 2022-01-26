Zilla (ZLA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $634.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded 57.6% lower against the US dollar. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $124,544.80 and $634.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00041629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Zilla Coin Profile

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

