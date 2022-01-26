ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Barclays

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 32.82% from the company’s current price.

ZIM has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.34.

Shares of ZIM opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 269.24% and a net margin of 38.27%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 37.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth about $9,649,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 65,357 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 534.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

