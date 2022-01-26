ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Trading Down 25.2% This Week

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $39.89 million and $18,519.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00049732 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.34 or 0.06841253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00054568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,960.28 or 0.99946983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00050295 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

