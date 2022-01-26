Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s (ZION) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by DA Davidson in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.59.

ZION stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.77. The company had a trading volume of 18,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,882. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $71.21.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $99,788.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,052 shares of company stock worth $1,305,086 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 337,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

