Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s (ZION) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by DA Davidson in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

ZION has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.59.

ZION stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.77. The company had a trading volume of 18,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,882. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $71.21.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $99,788.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,052 shares of company stock worth $1,305,086 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

