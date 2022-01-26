ZKSwap Trading Down 38% Over Last Week (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 38% lower against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $30.56 million and $2.57 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00049504 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.05 or 0.06691160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00055836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,766.16 or 0.99879071 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00049276 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

