ZKSwap (ZKS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.04 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded 40.4% lower against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a market cap of $29.04 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00048818 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.91 or 0.06629114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,910.35 or 0.99691095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00051992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00050875 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

