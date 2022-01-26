Zoetic International (LON:ZOE) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Zoetic International Plc (LON:ZOE)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 37.25 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 37.63 ($0.51). Approximately 186,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,349,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.53).

The company has a market cap of £79.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Zoetic International Company Profile (LON:ZOE)

Zoetic International Plc, a vertically integrated CBD company, researches, develops, produces, and sells cannabidiol (CBD) consumer products and other hemp derivatives in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers oral CBD tinctures and CBD gummies, as well as softgel, massage oil, and skincare products.

