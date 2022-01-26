Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Position Trimmed by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 24.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 25.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 88.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $214,000. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $228.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.60. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of -105.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.40, for a total value of $692,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,267 shares of company stock valued at $23,835,742. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.32.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

