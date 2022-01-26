Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Trading 9.9% Higher

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s share price traded up 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35. 32,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,008,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. HSBC raised Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zymergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymergen news, CEO Jay T. Flatley acquired 100,000 shares of Zymergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZY. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,675,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,438,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,349,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,544,000. 48.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymergen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

