Zynecoin (ZYN) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Zynecoin has a market capitalization of $11.24 million and approximately $148,254.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zynecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zynecoin Profile

Zynecoin (ZYN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 94,771,875 coins and its circulating supply is 26,685,600 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Zynecoin Coin Trading

