$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.04. Roku posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROKU. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Roku from $430.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.69.

ROKU stock opened at $147.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 72.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $139.47 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $13,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,541 shares of company stock worth $118,064,323 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 1,180.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

