-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Target Hospitality posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.50 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 87,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 53,412 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,410,000. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.95. 616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,668. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $300.42 million, a PE ratio of -17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.01. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.49.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

