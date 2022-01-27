-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Genasys reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genasys.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 million. Genasys had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 1.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Genasys in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GNSS stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82. Genasys has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $8.32.

In related news, CEO Richard Danforth acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Genasys during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Genasys during the second quarter valued at $74,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Genasys during the second quarter valued at $82,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genasys during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Genasys by 29.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Read More: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genasys (GNSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.