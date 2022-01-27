-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology’s earnings. OneConnect Financial Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OneConnect Financial Technology.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.53 million during the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneConnect Financial Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth about $109,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.30.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

