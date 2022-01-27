-$0.08 EPS Expected for Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. Acasti Pharma reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acasti Pharma.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACST. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

ACST stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 181,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,844. The firm has a market cap of $48.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16. Acasti Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $9.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 392.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75,309 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340,372 shares in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

