-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.20). Agile Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.16% and a negative net margin of 2,072.43%. The company had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGRX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 161,610 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,071 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 60,835 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 117.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 451,948 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 747,131 shares in the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.93. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.