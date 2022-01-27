-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.20). Agile Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.16% and a negative net margin of 2,072.43%. The company had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGRX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 161,610 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,071 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 60,835 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 117.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 451,948 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 747,131 shares in the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.93. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.