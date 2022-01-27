$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.20. ChampionX reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 242.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.47. 152,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,510. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in ChampionX by 22,940.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

