$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Mimecast reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

MIME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mimecast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

MIME stock opened at $79.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.11, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $38.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $586,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,312 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,806 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIME. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,590 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Mimecast by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,026 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mimecast by 111.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,075,000 after purchasing an additional 973,404 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mimecast by 33.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,667,000 after purchasing an additional 744,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the second quarter valued at $35,382,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

