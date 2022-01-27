$0.38 EPS Expected for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.33. Clarus reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Clarus had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $108.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.13 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLAR. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of CLAR opened at $21.80 on Thursday. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $806.34 million, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 5.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Clarus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clarus by 2,905.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

