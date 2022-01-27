$0.39 EPS Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. Limestone Bancorp posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

LMST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $684,000. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

LMST traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $128.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.08.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

