-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.41). Celcuity reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($2.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($3.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celcuity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in Celcuity by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 920,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after acquiring an additional 49,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after buying an additional 126,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 54,277 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 312,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 36,817 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 294,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 75,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELC opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $151.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.47. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 32.30 and a current ratio of 32.30.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

