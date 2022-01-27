$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.42. Tilly’s reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on TLYS. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

In other news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $445,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $533,064.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,326 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tilly’s by 22.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tilly’s by 33.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.96. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

