$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.74. Match Group reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Barclays raised their price target on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.95.

Match Group stock opened at $110.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. Match Group has a 12-month low of $108.72 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 1,767.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

