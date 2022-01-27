-$0.68 EPS Expected for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) will announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.47). X4 Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($2.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XFOR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 18,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,797. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.34.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

