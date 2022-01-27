$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.74. Premier Financial reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.37. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $35.90.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Premier Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Financial (PFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.