-$0.70 EPS Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to post ($0.70) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 89.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.27) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.69 million.

PAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the second quarter worth about $170,987,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the third quarter worth about $28,902,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in PAR Technology by 12.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,977,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,138,000 after purchasing an additional 328,516 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the third quarter worth about $20,089,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in PAR Technology by 32.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 999,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,472,000 after purchasing an additional 244,417 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PAR traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,546. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.84 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.76.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.