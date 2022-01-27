$0.71 EPS Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. RBB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 222,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 482,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 17,415 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 88,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.