$0.71 EPS Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. RBB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.
On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.
RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 222,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 482,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 17,415 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 88,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.92.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.
RBB Bancorp Company Profile
RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.
