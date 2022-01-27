$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.94.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 442,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,013,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,141,000 after buying an additional 275,780 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,182,000 after buying an additional 83,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $3.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,495. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $113.29 and a one year high of $171.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

