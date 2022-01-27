-$0.99 EPS Expected for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) will report ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the highest is ($0.86). Dyne Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($3.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.19).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,792. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85. The company has a market cap of $351.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

