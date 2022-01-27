$1.07 EPS Expected for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.18. Abbott Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $120.07 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.91 and its 200-day moving average is $126.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $212.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.