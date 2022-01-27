$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.19. Microchip Technology reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Microchip Technology.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.66.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.24. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.232 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 27,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.