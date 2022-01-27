$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $5.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE BR opened at $148.97 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $137.91 and a one year high of $185.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $2,161,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 28,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 46,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 45,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.