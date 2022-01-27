$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will report $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. Nexstar Media Group reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.08 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

Shares of NXST opened at $158.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $108.52 and a 1 year high of $171.61.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $224,999.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 49,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $8,376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,757 shares of company stock valued at $86,346,889 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,372,000 after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,172,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,067,000 after acquiring an additional 233,337 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,160,000 after buying an additional 185,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,439,000 after buying an additional 162,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

