$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will report $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $5.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,604,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,680,000 after acquiring an additional 138,641 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,157,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,966,000 after buying an additional 14,459 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,106,000 after buying an additional 160,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,930,000 after buying an additional 65,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 997,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,263,000 after buying an additional 23,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $134.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $111.09 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

