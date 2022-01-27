$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will report $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.43. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 27,362 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $6,378,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

