$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to announce $1.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the highest is $1.68 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $6.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.15.

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,505 shares of company stock worth $7,137,348. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,176,000 after buying an additional 214,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,249,000 after acquiring an additional 363,977 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 166,515 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,704,000 after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $115.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $88.20 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.16%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

